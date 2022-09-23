Metavesco, Inc.: Metavesco Sweeps the Floor of Good Gaming's MicroBuddies Water Bear Collection

CUMMING, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Metavesco, Inc. (OTC PINK:MVCO) (the "Company"), the leading publicly-traded Web3 enterprise, is pleased to announce the latest corporate investment in non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Upon the first of ten anticipated releases, entitled the Water Bear profile picture (PFP) mint, in the Genesis Collections created under the MicroBuddies brand by Good Gaming, the Company immediately began "sweeping the floor" of the collection. "Sweeping the floor" is an NFT investing strategy where a buyer purchases all or a large number of the available NFTs in a project at the lowest level possible, or "floor price," set by the owner.

The strategy is centered on identifying promising NFTs and acquiring a percentage of the collection speculating that the NFTs will experience a spike in popularity and, subsequently price, as demand increases. Bored Ape Yacht Club and Goblintown represent two prime examples of NFT collections where perspicacious investors that made an early entry were rewarded with a handsome return on investment as prices skyrocketed with publicity.

The Genesis Collections are designed to assist Good Gaming create cross-platform functionality back to its MicroBuddies base game as Good Gaming expands its reach across different popular gaming platforms, including Minecraft and Roblox experiences. For Metavesco, the purchases complement the Company's growing portfolio of digital assets related to the metaverse, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies.

"We acquired a small collection of NFTs that we believe remains under the radar of the general public that has tremendous upside owing to their aesthetics and functionality," commented Ryan Schadel, Chief Executive Officer of Metavesco. "With every investment we make, albeit in a smaller project like the Genesis Collections or a mega project such as Yuga Lab's Otherside, we expect to build corporate value with the added benefit of supporting fellow Web3 companies. What Good Gaming is doing by connecting its game with others is leading-edge technology and we're thrilled to own part of the collection at rock-bottom pricing."

More information on Good Gaming and its collections are available at:

https://twitter.com/goodgaminginc

https://opensea.io/collection/water-bear-collection

About Metavesco

Metavesco is a publicly traded web 3 enterprise. The Company generates income as a liquidity provider and invests in promising NFT projects and virtual land, primarily on EVM protocols.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; and (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "can", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is included in the Company's filings on sec.gov.

