The Europe plant-based meat products market is expected to grow from US$ 2,060.30 million in 2021 to US$ 5,311.09 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2021 to 2028

The vegetarian population, especially vegan ones, has grown significantly in recent years. People are increasingly switching to vegetarian diets, owing to increased health concerns. Many dieticians and health practitioners recommend reducing meat consumption and switching to a vegetarian diet to reduce the risks of chronic health issues, including obesity, heart diseases, high blood pressure, and digestive disorders. According to Google Trends, veganism was one of the top five searched terms on Google in 2019 in the UK and across Europe. A report published by Veganuary (a nonprofit organization that encourages individuals in Europe to become vegan for the whole month of January) states that approx. 5.8 million people signed up for the 'Veganuary Campaign' in 2021.

With the new features and technologies, vendors can attract new customers and expand their footprints in emerging markets. This factor is likely to drive the Europe plant-based meat products market in the coming years The market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe Plant-based Meat Products Market Segmentation

The Europe plant-based meat products Market is segmented based on by type, category, distribution channel, and country. Based on type, the Europe plant-based meat products Market is divided into patties, nuggets, meatballs, sausages, and others. The patties dominated the Europe plant-based meat products Market in 2020.

Based on category, the Europe plant-based meat products Market is categorized into frozen, refrigerated, and ambient. The frozen segment dominated the Europe plant-based meat products Market in 2020.

Based on distribution channel, the Europe plant-based meat products Market is categorized into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominated the Europe plant-based meat products Market in 2020.

Based on country, the Europe plant-based meat products Market is segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of Europe. The Rest of Europe segment dominated the Europe plant-based meat products Market in 2020.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Importance of Environment Sustainability

Demanding Veganism and Vegetarianism Trends

Market Restraints

Expensive Product Price

Future Trends

Development of New Products

Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

