Global EV Charging Management Software Platform Market to Reach $25.92 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive DeepTech M-A-PTM Analysis by BIS Research

The EV charging management software platform is critical to business success because it addresses EV charging operators' requirements for operational excellence and EV driver satisfaction.

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BIS Research, the global leader in providing market intelligence on deep technologies, has released its latest study titled EV Charging Management Software Platform Market - A Global and Regional Analysis.





According to this study, the market size of the global EV charging management software platform market was valued at $980 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $25.92 billion by 2031.

The following factors are responsible for the increase in demand for ev charging management software platform:

Growing sales of electric vehicles

Ease of use of software and smartphone application

Government initiatives toward a pollution-free environment

The detailed study is a compilation of 72 market data tables and 53 figures spread through 225 pages.

Analyst's Take on the Market Projection

According to Dhrubajyoti Narayan, Lead Analyst, BIS Research, "The EV charging management software platform is critical to business success because it meets the operational excellence and EV driver satisfaction requirements of EV charging operators. Furthermore, the right software platform allows operators to optimize energy management, bridging the mobility, and energy worlds for the greater good of the planet. The increasing popularity and ease of use of software and smartphone applications is one of the key factors driving the EV charging management software platform market over the forecast period. For instance, EVBox Charging Management Software tracks, manages, and optimizes the EV charging network by providing detailed information via their business portal to manage charging on the go via its EVBox Charge app."

Existing Competitive Landscape

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on primary research inputs gathered from a network of industry experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some of the prominent established names in this market are, Etrel, Driivz Ltd., EV Box, Current AS., AMPECO LTD, Tesla, Shell plc, EV Connect, Blink Charging Co., ChargeLab Inc., FLO Services USA Inc., ChargePoint, Inc., S-Pro, Virta Global, Touch GmbH, GreenFlux Assets B.V., NovaCHARGE, Inc., Siemens, and more.

Recent Developments in the Global EV Charging Management Software Platform Market

In June 2022 , NovaCHARGE announced successful pilots of a new Hot Standby feature that provides mobile network redundancy and eliminates single-point failover at the mobile carrier level were completed.

, NovaCHARGE announced successful pilots of a new Hot Standby feature that provides mobile network redundancy and eliminates single-point failover at the mobile carrier level were completed. In February 2022 , EV Connect expanded EV charging-as-a-service program supported by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui). The program combines hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers to create a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging.

, EV Connect expanded EV charging-as-a-service program supported by investor Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Mitsui). The program combines hardware, software, and service offerings with flexible payments to EV Connect customers to create a one-stop shop for worry-free EV charging. In September 2021 , e-Mobility Power (eMP), the major provider of electric vehicle charging in Japan , migrated and consolidated its complete network of over 27,000 chargers to the Driivz end-to-end EV charging and smart energy management software platform.

Level 2 Chargers are Expected to Witness Higher Preference and Demand

The EV charging management software platform allows EV charging operators and e-mobility service providers to manage all aspects of EV charging to maximize charger uptime and provide drivers with an exceptional EV charging experience. The software also allows EV charging providers to monetize their services.

Most organizations and EV owners prefer level 2 charging over level 1 charging due to EV drivers' desire for a reasonable range. According to the study by BIS Research, the range per hour (RPH) provided by level 2 charging is substantially higher than that provided by level 1 charging.

And, because charging an EV takes a lot of time, level 1 is too slow for the time most drivers spend at a typical business, so it will not appeal to them. Level 2 charging also enables a company to serve many more drivers daily, resulting in more customers.

