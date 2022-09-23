Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Oobit Technologies Pte. Ltd or "the Company", a cryptocurrency payments gateway solution powered by the blockchain, is pleased to announce the formation of a commercial partnership with BookingExpert, a Zucchetti Group company, that offers a global B2B booking solution for the hotel and hospitality industry. The partnership enables BookingExpert customers to make hospitality reservations in advance or on-the-spot for their next vacation using 35+ cryptocurrencies supported by Oobit's business solution in a secure manner.





BookingExpert to Accept Crypto Payments

The integration of Oobit's enterprise product into the BeGain booking engine will expose BookingExpert to the fast-growing demographic of digital asset holders and the expanding $2T market of cryptocurrencies and payments. As a result of this partnership, any participating hotel that uses the BookingExpert service will now be able to accept crypto payments within their booking systems.

Extensive research has indicated the fact that a rapidly increasing market segment of companies are interested in facilitating cryptocurrency payments despite concerns over digital assets' short-term volatility. In response to these concerns, Oobit has pioneered a novel feature that allows businesses to immediately auto-convert crypto into fiat currency for a seamless payment solution.

Commenting on Oobit's partnership with BookingExpert, CEO Amram Adar stated: "The company is excited that yet another enterprise-level client has begun using Oobit's solution for businesses. The innovative auto-convert feature provides a potential reassurance to companies that would otherwise discount crypto payments as a result of market volatility. The company looks forward to further expanding crypto-payment compatibility with even more companies in the hospitality industry and beyond."

About Oobit

Oobit was established in 2017 with a simple aim: to increase cryptocurrency adoption in everyday life. To this end, Oobit stands at the forefront of financial services and blockchain innovation in its mission to provide an agile and user-friendly payment solution for anyone who needs to pay or get paid in crypto today. The Oobit mobile application is a core element of the broader Oobit ecosystem that includes built-in capabilities for purchasing crypto assets, cash management services, and access to a growing community of Oobit-paying individuals and businesses.

For more information please visit: www.oobit.com.

