TGI Solar Power Group, Inc.: TGI's Sub Advent Galaxy Reached Final Agreement With AllStar Health Brands and Started Production of "Village Sports and Entertainment Mega Mall"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / TGI Solar Power Group, Inc., (OTCPINK:TSPG) ("TGI"), A diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development company is pleased to announce that Advent Galaxy Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of TGI Solar Power Group Inc., has come to terms with AllStar HealthBrands Inc (ALST:OTCMKTS) Miami-based corporation, and signed final Agreement to develop a Metaverse called " Village Sports and Entertainment Mega Mall. Advent Galaxy's anticipated revenue stream from current project is $3MM, which consist of professional fees for design and production, plus profit sharing from ecommerce, digital marketing and other promotional activities.

Agreement calls for ADVENT EXPO, as vendor, development sports and entertainment 3D metaverse platform for ALST and comes with immediate revenue -generating potential for both parties through revenue sharing partnership agreement. Furthermore, this technology platform is awholly owned asset within the quickly growing $824.53Billion Metaverse industry and can immediately be added all parties coorporate bottom lines.

According to Verified Market Research, the Metaverse Market size was valued at USD 27.21 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 824.53 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 39.1% from 2022 to 2030.

As well, the partnership wishes to announce a collaboration with a Major Gaming Company that will be 1st big the advancement of the Sports and Entertainment Village Mega Mall"

Last Week, ADVENT GALAXY EVENTS had a great turnout for the September 15th -2nd monthly Expo with lots of new sponsors and companies attending as part of the growing Advent Expo Networks.

"We are in discussion with a major gaming company to bring entertainment to the Mega Malls for the users to the Sports and Entertainment Village MegaMall. At the next Expo there will be a Demo to show the 1st glimpse into the Sports and Entertainment Village Mega Mall and the gaming companies entertainment offering for major sports brand XR-LABS coupled with Advent EXPO. We are very excited for all future prospects in the Sports Village Mega Mall. The interest being shown for the MetaVerse business model is explosive. At the Expo, we engaged in discussions with several groups, each a possible client moving forward" indicated Peter Wanner, CEO ALST

"Many people ask me, why do you think the Metaverse will change sports, enetertainment and your life? What makes ADVENT EXPO different? Most people still smile when they hear of Metaverse as a virtual parallel world and augmented reality, however a few projects are already showing how the Metaverse will change the future of sports, entertainment and lives of every individual forever. Initially Metaverse was coined as early as 1992, in a novel by Neal Stephenson called "Snow Crash". In this novel, term Metaverse is described as a virtual 3D world that you can enter by wearing special glasses. In the real world Metaverse is being built and developed so that the virtual world continues to evolve. Today, utilizing existing technologies, one can build streets, castles, create art, create augmented reality shows in their own theaters, and vehicles, continents, islands where the laws of physics, as we know don't exist or seem to be suspended" Said Henry Val, CEO of TGI, "Still puzzled what sports and entertainment hve to do with any of these explanations, amazingly enough you are not alone, and there is no trivial answer. On the surface how enetertainment or sports be changed by the metaverse, have you ever heard of concert in the metaverse, where your own avatar attending event and "networking" with other avatars, having drinks and discussing new beats, or the same avatar is cheering up for your favored team and that is our new metaverse reality"

About AllStar Health Brands Inc.:ALST

AllStar Health Brands Inc a specialty HealthCare Products Company dedicated to improving health and quality of life by offering select nutritional supplements, over the counter remedies, and medicines all across the Americas and Europe. AllStar's goal is to bring additional products to the market and provide new, innovative options for better health and wellbeing, as well as grow the company through acquisitions, mergers, and joint ventures.

About XR-LABS: Founded in Miami, FL XR-LABS is a co-created community of professionals and enthusiasts. Who are passionate about building and connecting Global AR/VR/XR Networks, that aim to integrate with other emerging technology. We seek to empower and accelerate Tech Communities and content creators. To both catalyze and inspire Local and global Alliances, our long-term goal is to create Original IP Content and showcase the latest and greatest in the Global XR industry

Starting on 2022 XR Miami Metaverse will be the only Web Dapp Metaverse in the world with multi-chain adoption and NFT Marketplaces for all of Miami real world businesses and places

About ADVENT GALAXY Inc. and its main product ADVENT EXPO: Expo is going to become a central meeting place and center for important social interactions between people of different backgrounds and age groups. Underlying technology allows for merchants, consumers, and large enterprises to be replaced by a virtual EXPO in the metaverse. EXPO will cater to B2C+B2B+B2E= B2X, or simply stated B2All.

Imagine visiting Entertainment zones, meeting and interacting with your friends at a coffee shop in real the future. Conducting business in co-working spaces without leaving one's house is the future.

So, get ready!!! VR/ AR ADVENT EXPO is coming soon and will become a reality, thanks to Advent Galaxy.

About TGI Solar Power Group Inc. TGI SOLAR POWER GROUP INC. is a diversified technology and environmentally efficient real estate development holding company. TGI's strategy is to acquire innovative and patented technologies, components, processes, designs, and methods with commercial value that will give competitive market advantage and generate shareholder value.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about TGI Solar Power Group Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

