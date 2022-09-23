Hemp Hop Smokables Are Also Featured at the Boss Up Conference 2022 with Rick Ross

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) ("Hempacco" or the "Company"), a hemp smokables company Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with hemp cigarettes, smoking paper, and alternatives to nicotine tobacco, today announced the official release of Hemp Hop Smokables on www.HempHop.shop.

Consumers can buy Hemp Hop Smokables online at www.HempHop.shop and get Buy One Get One FREE with code HPCO. Its Hemp Hop joint venture partners, hip hop icon Rick Ross and Rap Snacks, Inc. founder and CEO James Lindsay, presented the Hemp Hop Smokable products at the Boss Up Conference, September 17-19, 2022.

"We're ready to start offering Hemp Hop Hemp Cigarettes to wholesale distributors," said Jorge Olson, Co-founder and CMO of Hempacco. "With Rick Ross and James Lindsay spearheading the sales, distribution, and marketing, it will be a wonderful consumer experience for the consumers. James Lindsay is also a wholesale distribution veteran and is ready to present the products to all of his Rap Snacks network of distributors all over the country," concluded Jorge Olson.

Rick Ross is known as one of hip-hop's biggest moguls. The Florida-bred rapper boasts a healthy slew of investments, including his most prominent venture as a franchise owner of multiple Wingstop locations throughout the country. He's also the CEO of his very own label Maybach Music Group (MMG), which is home to artists such as Wale, Meek Mill, and more.

Now Ross, and his partner Lindsay, are helping to change the scope of the entrepreneurial space. Ross and Lindsay believe many business owners are one connection away from getting to the next level and through the Boss Up Conference, they are bringing the right entrepreneurs together in the same room to help accelerate their growth.

"It's fantastic to team up with my partner, Rick Ross, to mentor black entrepreneurs wanting to scale their business and become mentors to the new generation of your business leaders. Sculpting and participating in the success of others is one of my big passions," said James Lindsay, CEO and Founder of Rap Snacks, Inc. and co-founder of Hemp Hop Smokables.

James Lindsay is a lifetime entrepreneur and wholesale distribution expert. Before he started Hemp Hop Smokables, James already has national distribution for his Rap Snacks brands, including major retailers like Walmart, and thousands of convenience stores all around the country. Rap Snacks currently offers over 40 products including potato chips, ramen noodles, and lemonades.

This year's annual event featured the recently launched Hemp Hop Smokables brand, a 50/50 joint venture formed with Hempacco, focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing an expanding consumer goods line of CBD hemp functional cigarettes and hemp wrap rolling papers.

About Hempacco

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s goal is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand.

Hempacco's operational segments include:

Manufacturing of smokables and hemp rolling paper Smokable technology development The Real Stuff brand of functional smokables and rolling paper Cheech and Chong Hemp Cigarettes and Hemp Hop Smokables with Rick Ross

Learn more at www.hempaccoinc.com

Order products at www.realstuffsmokables.com

