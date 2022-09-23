Regulatory News:

In accordance with Articles L.233-8 II and R.225-73 I of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (RGAMF), Axway Software (Paris:AXW) hereby informs its shareholders that, as of August 31, 2022:

Total number of shares is 21,633,597.

Total number of theoretical voting rights is 36,471,660.

It is calculated according to the total number of shares with voting rights, including those whose voting rights have been suspended, and is used to declare threshold crossing by shareholders in accordance with Article 223-11 of the RGAMF.

Number of exercisable voting rights is 35,968,531.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of an original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

