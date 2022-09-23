Eging PV has signed a deal to build a 10 GW TOPCon solar module factory in Anhui province, while Tongwei has revealed plans to build a 25 GW cell factory in Jiangsu. Jolywood, meanwhile, has completed the first 4 GW phase of its 8 GW TOPCon cell factory in Shanxi province. Eging PV said this week that it has signed a deal with the authorities in Chuzhou, Anhui province, to build a 10 GW TOPCon solar module factory. The new plant will include 10 GW of wafer capacity and will require an investment of around CNY 5 billion ($705 million). Eging said that 67% of the investment will be for factory buildings ...

