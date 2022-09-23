Lhyfe has started an 18-month offshore green hydrogen pilot project in France, while SSAB, LKAB, and Vattenfall have commissioned a pilot facility to store fossil-free hydrogen gas in Sweden. The EU and US, meanwhile, have both announced progress on policy measures to support hydrogen.Lhyfe has launched the world's first offshore renewable green hydrogen production demonstrator. "Sealhyfe has the capacity to produce up to 400 kg of renewable green hydrogen a day, equivalent to 1MW of power," said the France-based hydrogen producer. The 18-month wind-powered pilot in Saint-Nazaire, France, will ...

