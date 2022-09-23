JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology - Ongoing Pivotal Global Study for Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme Featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals

Live moderated video webcast with management Management to discuss potentially pivotal global study of lead asset, Berubicin, on Wednesday, September 28th at 1:00 PM ET

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology - Ongoing Pivotal Global Study for Treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM) Event on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET. Access the event here.

CNS Pharmaceuticals a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system malignancies. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in Oncology featuring CNS Pharmaceuticals will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

