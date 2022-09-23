JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Innovations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Spotlight Event Featuring Moleculin Biotech

- Live moderated video webcast with members of the Moleculin management team on Wednesday, September 28th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Innovations in Acute Myeloid Leukemia Spotlight Event featuring Moleculin Biotech on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

Moleculin is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of a broad portfolio of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. The Company's lead program, Annamycin is a next-generation anthracycline designed to avoid multidrug resistance mechanisms with little to no cardiotoxicity. Annamycin is currently in development for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS) lung metastases and relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

In addition to the moderated portion of the event, investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions. The Company will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Innovations in AML Spotlight featuring Moleculin will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for one year.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

