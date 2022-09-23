Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Recognized by The Globe and Mail as One of Canada's Top Growing Companies for Second Consecutive Year

Ranked 94th out of 430 companies with 498% growth over three-year span

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian leader in the acquisition and operation of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce it placed No. 94 on the 2022 Report on the Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. The ranking is based on three-year revenue growth, with Valsoft earning its spot with a growth of 498% over that span.

"To be recognized once again as one of Canada's top growing companies is testament to the tremendous talent we have in place," said Valsoft CEO Sam Youssef. "Our goal from day one has been to become one of the most successful software investment companies in the world and making this list for two years in a row validates that. Growth will always be at the forefront of how we do business - for Valsoft, for its companies, and for our people."

In addition to this recognition, Valsoft, established in 2015, has reached triple-digit growth for a sixth consecutive year.

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking."

"In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.4 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe and Mail's investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Valsoft Corporation

Established in 2015, Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

For more information, please visit www.valsoftcorp.com.

