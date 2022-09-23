Ayr, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Health Food Symmetry Ltd (HFS) has become the first company in the world to launch a dietary solution called Kfibre delivering virgin sugarcane prebiotics to benefit gut health. The human digestive system or gut is home to trillions of bacteria that collectively form the gut microbiome. There is a close link between any kind of imbalance between good and bad gut bacteria and a variety of chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, obesity, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). HFS is the first company to manufacture and market dietary fiber called Kfibre. HFS has a proprietary chemical-free process for creating a patent-protected product from sugarcane that retains the phytonutrients and functional prebiotic fiber in the plant while removing the sugar.

Everyone's gut microbiome is different, as different as their irises and fingerprints. Even for the same person, the gut microbiome changes over a period of time depending on their diet choices. What people eat can affect their gut health and when they take fiber ingredients to boost their gut health, it can have a beneficial effect on their metabolism and immunity. Ensuring that a person has a healthy gut microbiome could be the key to preventing a wide range of chronic diseases.

Kfibre manufactured by HFS is the only gut health prebiotic that is derived from virgin sugarcane. Trials conducted along with academic partners like the University of Queensland, University of Tasmania, and Southern Cross University have demonstrated that the product is effective for the support of dietary constipation & regularity, dietary indigestion & bloating, and microbiome support. Currently, HFS has registered patents for relief of Reflux/GERD symptoms, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. When Kfibre is taken along with probiotics, it has been demonstrated that Kfibre prebiotic enhances the effect of probiotics and helps significantly increase the diversity and quantity of beneficial gut bacteria.

Commenting on the company's innovative process and product range and its plans for the future, Gordon Edwards, CEO of HFS said, "Currently, psyllium husk or Isabgol is mainly used for fiber ingredients. There have been supply chain issues related to the sourcing of Psyllium husk on a global basis due to the impact of floods and the pandemic in countries like Bangladesh and India. Kfibre has emerged as an attractive alternative in this context and many companies like our distributor, Tismor are now replacing psyllium husk with Kfibre in their solutions. We supply Kfibre at both the wholesale and retail levels and supply our products to both blending companies and retailers. We currently have three retail products with two new targeted dietary products being launched every four to six months. There are products specifically tailored for a wide range of conditions like constipation support, indigestion, and bloating. We have entered into several national and global distribution agreements. We are even planning to expand our global footprint into markets like China where we have started social media marketing campaigns as a prelude to our launch."

