Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 23 septembre/September 2022) - The common shares of Targa Exploration Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Targa Exploration Corp. is a junior mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company is currently focused on the Shanghai Property located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Targa Exploration Corp. ont été approuvées pour inscription sur le CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Targa Exploration Corp. est une petite société minière engagée dans l'acquisition, l'exploration et le développement de propriétés minières. La société se concentre actuellement sur la propriété de Shanghai située dans le district minier de Mayo, au Yukon.

Issuer/Émetteur: Targa Exploration Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): TEX Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 39 838 250 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 30 575 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 87612L 10 0 ISIN: CA 87612L 10 0 4 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 27 septembre/September 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 mars/March Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for TEX. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.