Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 23.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Heute Finale!? – Die endgültig die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 120071 ISIN: GB0031215220 Ticker-Symbol: POH1 
Xetra
23.09.22
17:35 Uhr
8,196 Euro
-0,336
-3,94 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARNIVAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,9928,11020:35
8,0048,08420:32
PR Newswire
23.09.2022 | 20:16
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 3Q 2022 Business Update

Carnival PLC - Carnival Corporation to Provide 3Q 2022 Business Update

PR Newswire

London, September 23

CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC TO PROVIDE THIRD QUARTER 2022 BUSINESS UPDATE

MIAMI, Sept. 23, 2022 -- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) has scheduled a conference call with analysts for Friday, September 30, 2022, at 10 a.m. (EDT); 3 p.m. (BST) to provide a business update.

A simulcast of the call will be available via the company's websites at www.carnivalcorp.com and www.carnivalplc.com.

CONTACT: MEDIA, Roger Frizzell, 1 305 406 7862; INVESTOR RELATIONS, Beth Roberts, 1 305 406 4832

CARNIVAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.