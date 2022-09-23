Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 23, 2022) - Rome Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RMR.H) ("RMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2016 - 2022 annual shareholders' meetings, which were held on September 16, 2022. All resolutions presented to shareholders were overwhelmingly approved. At each of the shareholders' meetings the number of directors was set at three, Dr. Georg Schnura, Michelle Robinson and David Jenkins were elected to the Company's board of directors, and Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

At the 2022 annual and special meeting of shareholders, disinterested shareholders also approved the Company's rolling 10% stock option plan and the issuance by the Company of up to 48,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company to Dr. Andreas Reitmeier, Mr. Klaus Eckhof and Mr. Mark Gasson pursuant to two property option agreements each dated effective August 15, 2022 whereby the Company has been granted options to acquire majority interests in two properties, namely exploration permit PR 13274 and exploration permit PR 15130, which are located in the Walikale District of the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo and the potential creation of a control block as a result thereof. Particulars of the two property option agreements are disclosed in the Company's August 22, 2022 news release.

Dr. Schnura continues as the Company's CEO and President, and Sheryl Jones continues as the Company's CFO.

