Titan.ium Platform, LLC: Titan.ium Platform's 3G/4G/5G Signaling Core and Private Networks to Showcase at MWC 2022 Las Vegas

Titan.ium intergenerational 3G/4G/5G Signaling solutions simplify operators' core networks while NetCore suite enables secured private networks in many industries. The company will showcase its solutions at Booth W1.636 Sept. 28-30 in Las Vegas.

LOWELL, Mass., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan.ium Platform, LLC , a spin-out from the acquisition of NetNumber, is ready to showcase its new name and its latest portfolio evolution at MWC Las Vegas 2022 . This year, North America's most influential connectivity event is being held live and in person for three days Sept. 28-30 at the Las Vegas Convention Center to reconnect with the digital ecosystem and review the hottest innovations and cutting-edge software, while taking advantage of invaluable networking.





During MWC 2022, the Titan.ium team will highlight its product offerings under a new name and showcase the latest in Signaling Core and Fraud & Security Applications as well as 5G SA NetCore evolution live and in-person at Booth W1.636.

Addressing the needs of Fixed/Mobile and Wholesale Carrier, the company's TITAN and TITAN.IUM Frameworks enable 3G/4G/5G network functions and customized solutions across the world - focusing on signaling routing, security & anti-fraud, and subscriber data.

"Our InterGENerational software frameworks offering continues to facilitate the Signaling Core Network transformation journey being led by service providers." says Matt Rosenberg , President of Titan.ium Platform, LLC. "It simplifies their Core Network architecture and reduces its Total Cost of Ownership, while enhancing network security and providing them a carrier grade framework for 5G introduction."

On Aug. 4 and as part of its Private Network offering, Titan.ium officially announced the rollout of 5G Stand-Alone (SA) , complementing the company's 5G Non-Stand Alone (NSA) version made available in late 2021.

NetCore suite continues to deliver on the promise of a multi-generational Private Network solution that spans 3G, 4G and now fully functional 5G SA and 5G NSA, while Mobile Connectivity Services (MCS) solve the challenges of mobile device authentication and roaming for Private Networks.

"We are extremely pleased to debut our NetCore 5G SA product that is now available to our private networks customers up close with other leaders in our industry at MWC 2022 in Las Vegas," adds Rosenberg.

Titan.ium continues to deliver innovative products and solutions that have been its mainstay for more than 21 years as NetNumber. As a new entity built on the same quality products and teams, the goal of Titan.ium remains unchanged: to provide the industry with the most comprehensive, innovative, and powerful telecommunications platforms and services.

For more information on Titan.ium's 345G Signaling Core and Private Network solutions , visit www.TitaniumPlatform.com and visit the company at Booth W1.636 at MWC Las Vegas 2022 .

About Titan.ium Platform, LLC

Titan.ium Platform, LLC products have served the global telecom and government industries for over 20 years, counting the world's top 10 largest telecom providers as part of its family of valued customers. Becoming an industry disrupter early in its formative years - due to its unique transformative platform - Titan.ium's solutions have been in high demand ever since and can be found in over 85 countries across the globe. Looking ahead toward the next evolution of technology and communications requirements, Titan.ium is strategically poised to continue its dominance in the signaling secured routing and private networks domains.

To learn more about Titan.ium's products, visit TitaniumPlatform.com and follow the company on LinkedIn or Twitter.

