Focus Financial Partners: Alpha Insurance Group Will Join Focus Partner Firm Ancora Holdings, Strengthening Ancora's Integrated Service Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2022 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which Alpha Property & Casualty, Inc. ("Alpha" or "Alpha Insurance Group"), a licensed insurance agency in Westlake, Ohio, will join Focus partner firm Ancora Holdings Group, LLC ("Ancora"). The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. This will be Ancora's first acquisition since joining Focus as a partner firm in October 2021.

Founded in 1999, Alpha Insurance Group is a private insurance agency that provides a wide range of property and casualty and health insurance solutions through its relationships with top industry carriers. Alpha's Principals, Brian Spear, Kevin Neitzel and Kevin O'Brien, each have more than 20 years of experience working with individual and commercial clients in Ohio and across the United States.

"Alpha Insurance Group is a leading provider of insurance services, and we are excited to have them join our team, further expanding our service offering to meet the complex needs of our clients" said Fred DiSanto, Chairman & CEO of Ancora. "Their deep expertise across a range of insurance solutions will enhance the integrated experience we can provide within Ancora as we continue to build a firm that attracts both new clients and leading advisors."

"Our goal has always been to provide excellent service and products to our clients, while remaining focused on their long-term needs at all times," said Brian Spear, Principal at Alpha Insurance Group. "Joining forces with Ancora will expand the capabilities we can offer our clients and provide additional growth opportunities for our business."

"We are very pleased that the Alpha Insurance Group team will be joining Ancora in our 17th merger and 22nd transaction year to date," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction will broaden the specialties that Ancora can offer its clients as part of a comprehensive service offering. Having the ability to provide in-house expertise across a range of disciplines is essential to meeting client needs in a highly personalized way. The addition of Alpha will also further solidify Ancora's position as a leading wealth manager and as an attractive platform for future M&A.

This transaction is an excellent example of the strength of our M&A capabilities beyond the traditional U.S. RIA space. It demonstrates our expertise in sourcing and executing mergers in highly specialized areas, enabling our partners to continually enhance the services they offer to meet the needs of their clients."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Ancora Holdings Group, LLC

Ancora Holdings Group, LLC offers integrated investment advisory, wealth management and retirement plan services to individuals and institutions across the United States. The firm's comprehensive service offering is complemented by a dedicated team that has the breadth of expertise and operational structure of a large institution with the responsiveness and flexibility of a boutique firm. For more information about Ancora, please visit https://ancora.net.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including the impact of the conflict in Ukraine, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

