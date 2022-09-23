Millicom International Cellular S.A.: Remuneration of Director by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares

Remuneration of Director by distribution of Millicom (Tigo) shares
Luxembourg, September 23, 2022 - MillicomInternational Cellular S.A.") announces that, in accordance with the resolution of its shareholders at the annual general meeting held on May 4, 2022, it has distributed a total of 1,150 shares to one of the members of its Board of Directorsas part of their non-executive director remuneration for the period from the date of the 2022 AGM to the 2023 AGM, to be held in May 2023.
Details of the distributions are disclosed on Millicom's website.
About Millicom
Millicom.
