An all-in-one, modular educational unit for children ages 2+ and above, creating meaningful learning and playing experiences anywhere.

Cambridge, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 24, 2022) - Out Of The Box Education, a startup founded in MIT, is pleased to announce the launch of the world's first Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform, an innovative all-in-one educational unit for children ages two and above. The award-winning, patent-pending product is developed as part of the MIT DesignX program.

MIT Consumer EdTech Startup Out Of The Box Education Launches World's First Classroom-in-a-Box with Digital Platform for Children

Throughout the past two years, parents and educators have been facing immense challenges transitioning to remote or hybrid work, while concurrently facilitating their children's learning - a problem exacerbated by the pandemic. Out Of The Box was founded with the philosophy that meaningful learning and play can (and should) take place everywhere, not just in traditional schools. The classroom-in-a-box transforms any space with different configurations that provide endless experiences.

The Kickstarter launch will be live on 27 September 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/outoftheboxeducation/out-of-the- box-classroom-in-a-box-for-learn-and-play

The components in the classroom-in-a-box are modular and mobile, giving children the freedom to explore different configurations and usage modalities. The unit also comes with an artificial intelligence-enabled digital platform that provides personalized learning journeys catered to each child's unique learning needs and a learning library with expandable content.

According to research conducted at Cambridge University, a guided play-focused approach where children can explore at their own pace is as effective as a traditional classroom environment in teaching literacy, critical thinking, and numeracy. "Children learn differently, and we should encourage them to explore, learn and play the way they do best," says Out Of The Box Cofounder Yu Qian Ang - whose mother was a preschool teacher for over 20 years - on the inspiration behind the project. "For children, every interaction is an opportunity to learn, and a traditional, asymmetric instructional approach may discourage them."

Out Of The Box has won multiple international awards, including the audience choice award at the World Bank Youth Summit, and was also honored in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas and Innovation by Design.

Through the Kickstarter campaign, the cofounders hope to build a community of enthusiastic early adopters who will provide feedback, ideas and grow with the product. Backers also have the option to support efforts to bring these experiences to underprivileged children.

Out Of The Box Education, founded at MIT, aims to bring meaningful learning and playing experiences to children everywhere. The company's first product is a patent-pending classroom-in-a-box (hardware) with an AI-enabled learning platform (software) that transforms any space into a learning and play environment for children.

