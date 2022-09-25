Eine Auswahl der Redaktion von boersenradio.at und boerse-social.com: Austrian Stocks in English: Week 38 brought new lows and a streak of 16 by Raiffeisen Centrobank Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" Week 38 was another brutal week for our ATX TR, which lost 6,28 percent and closed on Friday at 5763 points, a new low for 2022. News came from Frequentis, Pierer Mobility (2), Lenzing, Immofinanz, Andritz, Wienerberger, Agrana, Wolftank and OMV. And: For the 16th time in a row, Raiffeisen Centrobank was the overall winner of the annual Certificates ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...