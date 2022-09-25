London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2022) - Mines and Money Awards for Outstanding Achievement and Gala Dinner will take place at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London on December 1, 2022, and features Rio Tinto's CEO, Jakob Stausholm, to speak before the 19 awards are given out.

Building on nearly 20 years of award history, the awards will be an expanded honour roll that recognises the best of all business achievements in diversity, sustainability, innovation, CEOs, discoveries, deals, corporate stewardship, fund managers and more.

Welcoming over five hundred mining professionals from exploration, development and production to technology, law, banking, and Government, this award ceremony is a place for the whole sector. The deadline for entering is September 30.

"I'm delighted that the awards and gala dinner is back for 2022 after a two-year absence. We have a healthy amount of nominations already in, reflecting the excellence in the mining industry." - Andrew Thake, Event Director

The full list of awards can be found below. Gala dinner tables for the awards are at limited capacity; a table of ten is going for only £3990 and can be reserved now.

Exploration Discovery of the Year Award

Deal/s of the Year Award

ESG Developer / Explorer of the Year Award

ESG Producer of the Year Award

ESG Initiative of the Year Award

Exploration Company of the Year Award

Mining CEO of the Year Award

Mining Innovation of the Year Award

Rising Star/s of the Year Award

Bank/Broker of the Year Award

Mining Technology Company of the Year Award

Mining Law Firm of the Year Award

Unsung Hero Award of the Year Award

Best Diversity Initiative of the Year Award

Collaboration Award of the Year Award

Most Improved Mining Jurisdiction of the Year Award

Charles Kermot Mining Analyst of the Year

Sponsors for the award include Barrick, Digbee, Satarla, Extractive Search and TM Partners.

