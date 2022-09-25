London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2022) - Mines and Money Awards for Outstanding Achievement and Gala Dinner will take place at the Bloomsbury Big Top in London on December 1, 2022, and features Rio Tinto's CEO, Jakob Stausholm, to speak before the 19 awards are given out.
Building on nearly 20 years of award history, the awards will be an expanded honour roll that recognises the best of all business achievements in diversity, sustainability, innovation, CEOs, discoveries, deals, corporate stewardship, fund managers and more.
Welcoming over five hundred mining professionals from exploration, development and production to technology, law, banking, and Government, this award ceremony is a place for the whole sector. The deadline for entering is September 30.
"I'm delighted that the awards and gala dinner is back for 2022 after a two-year absence. We have a healthy amount of nominations already in, reflecting the excellence in the mining industry." - Andrew Thake, Event Director
The full list of awards can be found below. Gala dinner tables for the awards are at limited capacity; a table of ten is going for only £3990 and can be reserved now.
- Exploration Discovery of the Year Award
- Deal/s of the Year Award
- ESG Developer / Explorer of the Year Award
- ESG Producer of the Year Award
- ESG Initiative of the Year Award
- Exploration Company of the Year Award
- Mining CEO of the Year Award
- Mining Innovation of the Year Award
- Rising Star/s of the Year Award
- Bank/Broker of the Year Award
- Mining Technology Company of the Year Award
- Mining Law Firm of the Year Award
- Unsung Hero Award of the Year Award
- Best Diversity Initiative of the Year Award
- Collaboration Award of the Year Award
- Most Improved Mining Jurisdiction of the Year Award
- Charles Kermot Mining Analyst of the Year
Sponsors for the award include Barrick, Digbee, Satarla, Extractive Search and TM Partners.
Useful links:
- Enter for an Award
- Book a Gala Dinner Table
Media Enquiries
Jessica Mockler
Marketing Manager
Beacon Events
connect@resourcingtomorrow.com
connect@minesandmoney.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/137408