London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2022) - The TON Foundation, stewards of the The Open Network (TON) blockchain, are pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital, as a new board member. Bill was made Chairman of Cypher Capital in June this year and will help to grow the TON ecosystem to shepherd billions of Web2 users into the world of Web3.

Bill's appointment as a board member follows many exciting developments on the TON blockchain, including the successful launch and auction of TON DNS domain names. Most recently, TON announced a partnership with Huobi Global, one of the world's top blockchain companies. As part of this collaboration, Toncoin, the native token of TON, was listed on Huobi Exchange.

Before joining Cypher Capital, Bill was the Global Head of Fundraising at Binance Labs, and the Global Head of M&A for leading Crypto platform Binance

Prior to this, Bill was the Head of Investment in Fintech/Technology for Asian e-commerce platform JD.COM. Bill has also worked with Trustbridge Partners, a leading technology-focused private equity fund. Bill sees himself as a "web-native investor," looking for phenomenal founders in Web3.

Steve Yun, Founding Member of the TON Foundation, commented, "We are very thrilled to have Bill and his support. We have no doubt that his unparalleled experience in both Web2 and Web3, combined with his passion for building, will create permanent value in the TON ecosystem."

Bill Qian, Chairman of Cypher Capital and TON Foundation board member, commented, "I am more than excited to join the TON Ecosystem. My team and I will bring top-tier Asian Web2 developers from major internet platforms to TON, and strive to bring the five billion Web2 users to Web3."

About The Open Network (TON)

The Open Network is a third-generation proof-of-stake blockchain initially designed in 2018 by the Durov brothers, the founders of Telegram Messenger. Later, it was handed over to the open TON Community, which has been supporting and developing it ever since.

TON was designed for lightning-fast transactions.

The TON Foundation is a non-commercial group of supporters and contributors who help further grow the TON blockchain.

