Public Sector Retirement Educators (PRSE) has announced an online ADA-compliant retirement education platform for federal employees.

Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2022) - With growing interest in e-learning platforms for both personal and professional use, Public Sector Retirement Educators is now offering a revolutionary federal employee retirement training e-learning program, which can be used on its own or in combination with in-person training.





The announcement comes as PRSE surveys show that only 20% of federal employees are happy with their current retirement training. By contrast, over 93% report that they would participate in an online retirement training course - and almost two-thirds would be willing to personally invest in online retirement education.

PRSE aims to make federal retirement training and education accessible to all and leverage the benefits of e-learning to help employees master the concepts efficiently.

"Today, everything is done online, from buying cars to selling homes to ordering groceries," explained a company spokesperson. "Educating your employees about their federal retirement benefits is no exception."

"Our powerful, personalized e-learning platform leads the way in online benefits education and training for federal employees. As the application 'learns' about the federal employee, it provides highly-customized training to the employee's unique needs and circumstances. Through online training, the employee receives better training at significantly reduced costs while simplifying participation and enhancing retention. When coupled with in-person training, PSRE may provide the best training available - period," they added.

Featuring expert instructors from the federal retirement industry, the learning materials cover all the latest updates in federal retirement benefits. The company has used previous federal employee feedback to update the program and create a streamlined resource that facilitates information retention and increases satisfaction for employees - all at a competitive price for organizations.

By using a modern web-based platform to deliver its training resources, PRSE substantially reduces employee training costs while making the information easier to access and more engaging to learn. The company's program thus meets the needs of both organizations looking to meet OPM requirements to have a retirement and education strategy, and of employees interested in relevant retirement benefits information.

Federal employees interested in discussing their benefit options and requirements can schedule a complimentary one-on-one consultation with a federal retirement expert.

The latest announcement is part of the company's commitment to offering comprehensive web-based training and education solutions for federal employees.

