Drake Pest has announced a $1 Million Lifetime Termite Protection guarantee at no additional cost

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2022) - Drake Lawn & Pest Control company, labeled number one in Orlando for its excellent services, announces a lifetime termite protection guarantee to its customers. Customers who take their termite control services will get protection for the life of their home against Subterranean Termites. This includes the transfer of ownership.

In addition, the company will retreat the customer's home every 10 years with zero extra charges above and beyond the renewal fee.

People looking for pest control can avail themselves of a free pest inspection by filling in their name, ZIP code, and phone number on the company's website and scheduling an inspection.

Apart from a lifetime termite protection guarantee, the company provides a pest control money-back guarantee. The pest control officials offer necessary retreatments at zero extra charges. If pests do not get eliminated within 30 days, the company will refund 100 percent of the customer's money.

The company also provides a lawn and shrub replacement guarantee. In case the lawn or shrubs die or are damaged due to insects during the care of the company, the officials will replace the lawn or shrubs with another plant of equal or better value.

The company is licensed, certified, and insured, providing services for more than 16 years in this field. They are known for their higher standard guarantees in the industry and boast of 5-star rated service reviews. After free inspection and estimate, once the customer gives the nod, the officials start working the very next day.

CONTACT:

Jewel Gilmore

1584 College Park Business Center Rd.

Orlando, FL 32804

Toll free number: 866-697-0707

Local number: 407-532-3006

Visit: https://www.drakepest.com/

