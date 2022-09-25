Ecodelogic, the eco-friendly custom software development company, is creating a new benchmark in the development of web & mobile applications by providing on-demand service

Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2022) - Ecodelogic, the custom software development company with an eco-friendly commitment, provides on-demand mobile and app developers. With this new launch, customer can hire a developer for a flat monthly fee, which can be as low as $20 per hour. The company also offers 10-day risk-free trial. If a customer is not satisfied, Ecodelogic provides a full refund or allocates a new team of developers until customer satisfaction.







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8846/138374_2a6fb64184b66963_001full.jpg

The company's developers build projects right from scratch. They also offer their expertise on existing apps or programs that require a little TLC.

Ecodelogic expands on offering a monthly fee and allocates get a dedicated developer or a team of developers. The company provides both part-time and full-time developers. The part-time development teams are available at $1900 per month ($22 per hour) and the full-time ones are available at $3500 per month ($20 per hour).

They offer simple onboarding process. Interested individual or business can fill an online form providing their personal details like name, email and phone and writing a message. A visit to https://www.ecodelogic.com/custom-software-development-a-guide/ will give an idea of how custom software development is beneficial to a business.

On-demand developers of Ecodelogic are ushering in a new breeze of change in the way developers work and in the way clients get work done. There are no long-time contracts; just month-to-month handling of projects.

CONTACT:

Chiara Accardi

37 N Orange Ave #542

Orlando,

FL 32801

Phone: (407) 502-5354

Website: https://www.ecodelogic.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/138374