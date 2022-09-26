AV AirFinance Limited ("AV AirFinance"), a global commercial aviation loan servicer, announced today that Kiel Garcia has joined AV AirFinance as Senior Vice President-Loan Origination (APAC). Based in Singapore, Mr. Garcia will be responsible for sourcing loan opportunities and developing customer relationships in the Asia Pacific region.

Mr. Garcia has over 17 years of experience in aviation and asset finance. Prior to joining AV AirFinance, Mr. Garcia spent three years in MUFG, most recently as Deputy Head of Aviation Finance, APAC. Mr. Garcia transitioned to MUFG when it acquired DVB Bank's aviation finance business where he served as Senior Vice President. In his roles at both MUFG and DVB Bank, he was responsible for sourcing and structuring finance leases, limited recourse operating lease financings, PDPs, engine financings and warehouse facilities across a wide range of airline and lessor clients and jurisdictions in the APAC region. Mr. Garcia also held senior roles at Philippine Airlines earlier in his career dealing with banks, aircraft lessors, and OEMs.

"We are delighted to welcome Kiel to the AV AirFinance team," said Stephen Murphy, CEO at AV AirFinance. "Kiel has an in-depth knowledge of the Asian market which is essential as we continue to grow the platform and customer coverage in a key growth market."

AV AirFinance is a global commercial aviation loan servicer established by a team of experienced industry professionals and KKR in June 2021. The secured loan servicing platform combines stable, long-term capital and decades of experience structuring commercial aircraft loan transactions to offer creative and innovative financing solutions to commercial aviation customers around the world.

About AV AirFinance Limited

AV AirFinance is a loan servicer focusing on arranging financing for commercial aircraft to airlines, lessors, manufacturers, cargo operators and investors, secured by new and used commercial aircraft and engines. AV AirFinance services over $1 billion of commercial aircraft loans. AV AirFinance is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with offices in New York and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.avairfinance.com.

