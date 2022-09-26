Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed SAINT LIGNE (STLE) on September 21, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the STLE/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As an NFT platform consisting of multiple business areas, SAINT LIGNE (STLE) builds a society where users who love characters and pop art can enjoy, share, and communicate various contents. Its native coin STLE has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 21, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SAINT LIGNE

SAINT LIGNE is a character NFT platform in which creators and users work in a new content-based economic ecosystem by establishing their own blockchain technology that can be applied to various IP businesses through the mainnet to activate transactions by financing various rights. By inviting users from all over the world who love characters and pop art, it builds a society where users enjoy, share, and communicate various contents to maximize the activation of the platform by allowing them to enjoy, receive, and use within the STLE coin ecosystem.

The SAINT LIGNE NFT platform consists of 7 business areas: Gallery, Academy, Goods Shop, Brand Licensing, Friends Cafe, Avatar Market, and Avatar Broadcasting. The gallery which includes on-line and off-line works for all digital assets traded at SAINT LIGNE will be implemented in the metaverse space in the future and become a channel for community revitalization. The platform is divided into an unlicensed NFT market and a fully selective NFT market. For POP art, the curator's certification for author selection affects the reliability of the market.

Discovered and nurtured characters are also developed and distributed as various Goods products. Manufacturers and craftsmen who can increase added value through characters develop products and crowdfunding on this channel to strengthen the character's loyalty and community. Characters are not distributed only online: Character F&B businesses and offline additional businesses are included. These channels contribute to the use of new tokens, making SAINT LIGNE a sustainable platform.

There's also an AI Character Avatar Market that develops characters as new collectable works. By actively utilizing characters, both creators and buyers can realize profits. And through the broadcasting channel featuring artificial intelligence avatars, the appearance of star characters can be expected, and secondary and tertiary added value can be created through the broadcast of various and progressive character avatars.

Joined by its own blockchain-based powerful mainnet, the SAINT LIGNE NFT platform guarantees scalability, stability, and economic feasibility in the future. It establishes and proceeds with a step-by-step implementation plan that is accessible from a new perspective and applies first in business areas with many opportunity elements and impact.

Ultimately, through the connection between blockchain technology, AI avatar platform market opening, and metaverse space, SAINT LIGNE will simultaneously activate interworking and content around the world to proceed with business globalization and contribute to the globalization of Korean native blockchain technology.

About STLE Coin

STLE is the native coin of the SAINT LIGNE ecosystem which can be utilized on the NFT platform in the entertainment, sports and game markets, while also being compensated as reward. The total supply of STLE is 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000) coins, of which 5% is provided for private sale, 30% is allocated for reward, 5% will be used for marketing, 15% is allocated to the team and advisors, and the rest 45% is reserved.

The STLE coin has been listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on September 21, 2022, investors who are interested in the SAINT LIGNE investment can easily buy and sell STLE coin on LBank Exchange right now.

