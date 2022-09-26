Singular Talent:

Specific research on the world of work in Biotech is hard to find. Singular Talent decided to fix this.

This Autumn sees two drops of primary data about working in Biotech.

Insight from nearly 1,000 interviews and a further deep dive survey.

Interviews over the last year reveal key trends that impact recruitment.

Survey findings uncover where the 'mood music' means that Biotech employers will need to evolve to keep and recruit talent.

Survey results shine a light on why people may stay or leave drug discovery.

Singular Talent to speak at ELRIG Drug Discovery Annual Conference 2022, London

These and more data led insights will be shared in a series of events this Autumn:

Why do Biotech candidates REALLY move jobs in 2022?'

Thursday, 29 September 12-1pm

A third of UK Biotech candidates had multiple job offers in 2022.

Insight from nearly 1,000 interviews with Biotech candidates

We'll cover shifts in key trends in L&D, progression, culture, working in exciting science, salaries/benefits, and work life balance.

Booking link

Attitudes approaches to work in Biotech: report of survey findings'

Thursday, 13 Oct 2022 2-3pm

Survey findings on what people want (and don't want) from their employer

What makes them leave and stay, gaps in key skills.

Results show where they want more freedom at work and how they want to be managed a gearshift may be on the cards for some managers.

Survey respondents were those working in Biotech at all levels, ages, locations (UK and overseas), across lab and non lab roles.

Booking link

Tom Froggatt, MD, Singular Talent hosts workshop at ELRIG's flagship conference

Tuesday, 4TH Oct, Auditorium 4, Excel, London

Tom will speak on Growing your company through great storytelling' atELRIG's Drug Discovery 2022: Driving the next life science revolution

ELRIG programme booking link

More reports analysis

Biotech Talent Trends Post Covid Report 2022: key shifts, how Biotech employers need to pivot

Managing menopause at work: secondary data points to trend that women are leaving work at the peak of their expertise

Biotech content library of insights, podcast interviews with Biotech leaders

About us

www.singulartalent.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005879/en/

Contacts:

For more information, press only:

Rupa Grewal

rupa@singulartalent.io

0754 2031 759