Singular Talent:
- Specific research on the world of work in Biotech is hard to find. Singular Talent decided to fix this.
- This Autumn sees two drops of primary data about working in Biotech.
- Insight from nearly 1,000 interviews and a further deep dive survey.
- Interviews over the last year reveal key trends that impact recruitment.
- Survey findings uncover where the 'mood music' means that Biotech employers will need to evolve to keep and recruit talent.
- Survey results shine a light on why people may stay or leave drug discovery.
- Singular Talent to speak at ELRIG Drug Discovery Annual Conference 2022, London
These and more data led insights will be shared in a series of events this Autumn:
Why do Biotech candidates REALLY move jobs in 2022?'
Thursday, 29 September 12-1pm
- A third of UK Biotech candidates had multiple job offers in 2022.
- Insight from nearly 1,000 interviews with Biotech candidates
- We'll cover shifts in key trends in L&D, progression, culture, working in exciting science, salaries/benefits, and work life balance.
Booking link
Attitudes approaches to work in Biotech: report of survey findings'
Thursday, 13 Oct 2022 2-3pm
- Survey findings on what people want (and don't want) from their employer
- What makes them leave and stay, gaps in key skills.
- Results show where they want more freedom at work and how they want to be managed a gearshift may be on the cards for some managers.
- Survey respondents were those working in Biotech at all levels, ages, locations (UK and overseas), across lab and non lab roles.
Booking link
Tom Froggatt, MD, Singular Talent hosts workshop at ELRIG's flagship conference
Tuesday, 4TH Oct, Auditorium 4, Excel, London
- Tom will speak on Growing your company through great storytelling' atELRIG's Drug Discovery 2022: Driving the next life science revolution
ELRIG programme booking link
More reports analysis
- Biotech Talent Trends Post Covid Report 2022: key shifts, how Biotech employers need to pivot
- Managing menopause at work: secondary data points to trend that women are leaving work at the peak of their expertise
- Biotech content library of insights, podcast interviews with Biotech leaders
About us
www.singulartalent.io
