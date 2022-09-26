Saudi Arabia's latest procurement exercise will facilitate the construction of 1.8 GW of wind power at three sites and two solar parks with a combined capacity of 1.5 GW.Saudi Power Procurement Co. (SPPC) has launched a tender to deploy 3.3 GW of renewable energy capacity. The Saudi authorities want to build three wind power plants totaling 1.8 GW and two solar parks with a combined capacity of 1.5 GW. According to the state-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), one of the two solar plants will have an installed power of 1.1 GW and will be built in Al Hanakia, Medina province, in west-central Saudi Arabia. ...

