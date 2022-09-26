AM Best will host its annual Europe Insurance Market and Methodology Briefings on Wednesday, 9 November 2022, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (GMT) at etc.venues St. Paul's in London. Burkhard Keese, chief financial officer and chief operating officer of Lloyd's, will deliver the keynote presentation.

Highlights at the event include a panel session on the growing complexities surrounding cyber liability risk with Richard Banks, director, industry research EMEA, AM Best, Luke Foord-Kelcey, global co-head of cyber, AON; Paul Bantick, group head of cyber risks, Beazley; and Rebecca Bole, head of industry engagement, Cybercube and Valeria Ermakova, associate director, AM Best. Delegates also will hear senior AM Best rating analysts share their insights and opinions on the impact of inflationary pressures and geopolitical tensions on the operating environment for insurers and reinsurers in key segments of the European (re)insurance sector and London market, as well as in the Middle East and Africa regions.

Other topics to be addressed include the rising prominence of delegated underwriting authority enterprises, such as managing general agents, in the insurance industry distribution ecosystem, which has led AM Best to launch its new Performance Assessment methodology for such entities. Presentations on the state of the global reinsurance industry and AM Best's Credit Rating activity and outlooks for the EMEA region are scheduled as well.

The annual afternoon seminar will examine benchmarking analysis of EMEA insurers and look at what AM Best expects in terms of future methodology updates, highlighting environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors. AM Best analysts also will provide sessions on AM Best's rating approach to startup insurers and run-off specialists, and the latest developments surrounding IFRS 17.

Registration for the Insurance Market Briefing begins at 8:30 a.m. GMT, with sessions beginning at 9:00 a.m. A networking lunch will follow the first market briefing. Registration for the Methodology Briefing begins at 2:15 p.m. To register to attend any sessions of this conference, or for more information about the agenda and its speakers, please visit http://www.ambest.com/conferences/imbeurope2022.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

