The benchmark event at the end of the year (21-24 November 2022 Paris Nord Villepinte, France), ALL4PACK Emballage Paris is the leading international trade fair for all sustainable packaging and intralogistics solutions, covering the whole production line, including machines. ALL4PACK is a source of inspiration, offering support to all industry stakeholders who are faced with ongoing and future challenges. Against this backdrop, the fair stands out by decoding market developments and regulations, and by showcasing the latest innovations.

A new approach approved by exhibitors

ALL4PACK Emballage Paris offers a complete range of packaging and machinery solutions for all types of industry.

To date, 1,300 exhibitors are expected, of which about 50% are international exhibiters. In fact, 96% of the exhibition space has already been booked. Various leading companies such as ATLANTA STRETCH, AUER, BFR SYSTEMS, DOMINO, FILPACK, FRANPACK, FROMM, G.MONDINI, GETRA, GOGLIO, ISHIDA, KRONES, MARCHESINI, MARKEM-IMAJE, MOM, NEWTEC BAG PALLETIZING, ROBOPAC, SEW, SHOELLER ALLIBERT, SIDEL, SONCINI, TOSA, ULMA, UNISTA, etc. have confirmed their presence.

A new site to cater to visitors

The 2022 edition of ALL4PACK Emballage Paris will take place in Hall 4 and 5A of the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre.

This new, more compact site, where the halls lead from one to another, will provide a better layout for the four exhibition areas (Packaging, Processing, Printing, Intralogistics). It will make it easier for the 66,000 professionals in attendance (of which 35% are international) to move around and will ensure a better and more even flow thanks to the areas of activity located in each zone.

A wealth of content to present the latest trends and innovations

With a clear focus on future solutions and innovation, this new edition of ALL4PACK Emballage Paris will cater to a wide range of interests as well as offer numerous events and highlights:

ALL4PACK INNOVATIONS The 2022 Awards competition

The 2022 Awards competition An area dedicated to the Zero Impact Objective which will shine a light on innovative solutions with a positive impact

which will shine a light on innovative solutions with a positive impact A conference area with a rich and comprehensive program fronted by French and international speakers

A marketing survey: the evolution of packaging materials, as witnessed by professionals

In order to fully understand the issues facing the sector, ALL4PACK Emballage Paris conducted a survey in May among 211 packaging decision-makers (both visitors and exhibitors) at the fair. The objective was to shed light on the packaging sector's opinion of the challenges posed by a transition towards a more environmentally friendly business model, as well as the prospects for change in the use of more sustainable materials.

The challenge of more environmentally friendly packaging The different types of materials used

Find out more about the survey on the website

