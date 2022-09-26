Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions has signed an agreement to build 961 MWp of solar and 455 MWh of battery storage capacity in Nigeria.From pv magazine India Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions, the US-based subsidiary of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, has signed a deal with the Nigerian government, along with its consortium partner, Sun Africa, to develop solar and storage projects in Nigeria. Sterling and Wilson Solar Solutions will develop 961 MWp of solar projects and 455 MWh of battery storage capacity. The projects will be built at five different locations. They will be owned and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...