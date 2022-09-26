Raines International Expands to Europe, Opens London Office

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raines International, a leading executive search and talent advisory firm, opened a London office this month. Leading the office is Managing Director Patrick Gray, who relocated to London this summer after successfully opening and leading the firm's Washington, D.C., office since 2020.

Dan Smith, Raines' Chief Executive Officer, said "Many of our U.S.-based private equity clients have opened their London offices in recent years and have sought our level of service and delivery in their new markets. The pace, process, and passion we bring to our work have laid the foundation for this new office, and we are designing Raines London to last a hundred years. That is our mindset and speaks to our level of commitment."

Raines has more than tripled in headcount since 2019 while building its team in 12 major cities in the United States, Argentina, and now England. The London office will cover all Raines practice areas and service offerings across industry focus (Consumer, Industrials, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive, FinTech & Business Services, Asset Management, Marketing, Media, & Entertainment) and functional focus (CEO & Board, Financial Officers, Product & Technology Officers, Human Resources, Commercial Excellence, Operational Excellence) as well as Advisory Offerings in Assessment and DEI.

Gray said, "Expanding my personal practice area of Aerospace & Defence to the U.K. was the natural next step given the position we've established in the United States. In addition to my excitement about bolstering our A&D Practice, I am honoured to represent all of Raines' practice areas as the Head of the London Office as we build our local multidisciplinary team. I could not be happier with the reception we've met with on both the client side and talent eager to join our team."

Prior to Raines, Gray was a Practice Leader for Heidrick & Struggles, a Managing Partner at Northwind Partners, and a Client Partner with Korn Ferry. Before joining the executive search industry, Gray served in assignments worldwide as a U.S. Army Intelligence Officer. He received his MBA from Georgetown University and his B.S. from The United States Military Academy - West Point.

ABOUT:

Raines International is an advisory firm committed to making a difference with executive search, organizational consulting, and talent management solutions. Headquartered in Miami with more than a dozen offices across the Americas and Europe, Raines specializes in senior-level leadership recruitment and assessment and DEI advisory across industries and functions.

