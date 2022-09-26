Anzeige
Montag, 26.09.2022
26.09.2022 | 11:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Baltic Horizon Fund from Nasdaq Stockholm (146/22)

Northern Horizon Capital AS has applied for delisting of the fund units of
Baltic Horizon Fund from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved the application and decided to delist the fund
units of Baltic Horizon Fund. 

ISIN      EE3500110244
---------------------------
Short name   NHCBHFFS  
---------------------------
Order book ID 128283   
---------------------------



The last day of trading will be October 13, 2022.


For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
