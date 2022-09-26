The "Space Propulsion System Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global space propulsion system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global space propulsion system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global space propulsion system market by segmenting the market based on component, type, orbital path, platform, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the space propulsion system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Drivers
- Increasing Demand for Low Earth Based (LEO)-Based Services
- Rise in Demand For Satellite Data
Market Challenges
- Concerns Over Space Debris
- Rising Number of Space Launches
Historical Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2020
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Component
- Thrusters
- Propellant Feed System
- Nozzle
- Rocket Motors
- Propulsion Thermal Control
- Power Processing Unit
Market by Type
- Chemical Propulsion
- Non Chemical Propulsion
- Solar Propulsion
- Electric Propulsion
- Tether Propulsion
- Laser Propulsion
- Nuclear Propulsion
Market by Orbital Path
- Elliptical
- Geosynchronous Earth Orbit
- Low-Earth-Orbit
- Medium Earth orbit
Market by Platform
- Satellite
- Small Satellite
- Medium Satellite
- Large Satellite
- Launch Vehicles
- Rovers/Landers
- Capsules/ Cargo
- Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes
Market by End User
- Government and Defense
- Commercial
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Space Propulsion System Market
4. Global Space Propulsion System Market Analysis
5. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Component
6. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Type
7. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Orbital Path
8. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Platform
9. Global Space Propulsion System Market by End User
10. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Region
11. SWOT Analysis
12. Porter's Five Forces
13. Market Value Chain Analysis
14. Competitive Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Accion Systems
- Ariane Group
- IHI Corporation
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
- Moog Inc
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- OHB SE
- Sierra Nevada Corporation
- Thales Group
- Vacco Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poo7ud
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005408/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900