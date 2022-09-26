The "Space Propulsion System Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space propulsion system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 17.3% during 2022-2028. This report on global space propulsion system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global space propulsion system market by segmenting the market based on component, type, orbital path, platform, end user, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the space propulsion system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Drivers

Increasing Demand for Low Earth Based (LEO)-Based Services

Rise in Demand For Satellite Data

Market Challenges

Concerns Over Space Debris

Rising Number of Space Launches

Historical Forecast Period

Base Year: 2021

Historical Period: 2017-2020

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Market by Component

Thrusters

Propellant Feed System

Nozzle

Rocket Motors

Propulsion Thermal Control

Power Processing Unit

Market by Type

Chemical Propulsion

Non Chemical Propulsion

Solar Propulsion

Electric Propulsion

Tether Propulsion

Laser Propulsion

Nuclear Propulsion

Market by Orbital Path

Elliptical

Geosynchronous Earth Orbit

Low-Earth-Orbit

Medium Earth orbit

Market by Platform

Satellite

Small Satellite

Medium Satellite

Large Satellite

Launch Vehicles

Rovers/Landers

Capsules/ Cargo

Interplanetary Spacecraft and Probes

Market by End User

Government and Defense

Commercial

Market by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Key Insights

3. Global Space Propulsion System Market

4. Global Space Propulsion System Market Analysis

5. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Component

6. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Type

7. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Orbital Path

8. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Platform

9. Global Space Propulsion System Market by End User

10. Global Space Propulsion System Market by Region

11. SWOT Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces

13. Market Value Chain Analysis

14. Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

Accion Systems

Ariane Group

IHI Corporation

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Moog Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

OHB SE

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Thales Group

Vacco Industries

