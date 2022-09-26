EQS Vorabbekanntmachung Finanzberichte: Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III / Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Rechnungslegungsberichten

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß § 114, 115, 117 WpHG



26.09.2022 / 11:06 CET/CEST

Deutsche Postbank Funding Trust III: The financial reports will be published on September 30. 2022 pursuant to Section 5:25c of the Netherlands Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht)

