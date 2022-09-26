New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - Mogul Press, a US-based public relations and communications agency, has expanded its global operations and is now offering its widely-recognized services to a wide array of enterprises, entrepreneurs, and other industry experts based in other parts of the world. The services that would now be available to a vast audience include strong media placements, social media verification, personal branding, book publishing, marketing strategy, reputation management, and others.





Mogul Press

The firm has years of experience in building strong personal brands for entrepreneurs and helping them shape their communications strategy, develop publicity and oversee public relations campaigns. With a presence in the USA and UK, Mogul Press is rapidly expanding its presence in new markets like the UAE, Australia, India, and other European countries.

Moreover, Mogul Press is also recognized as one of the fastest-growing PR firms in the world and one of the top PR agencies of 2022. Mogul Press is increasingly becoming a one-stop solution for entrepreneurs, influencers, and large corporations to handcraft the best PR strategies.

The PR firm says it understands that the right angle is the key to building a press foundation and crafting an exciting pitch to stand out in today's digital landscape. Good storytelling goes a long way and has the power to enhance the visibility of a brand.

In addition, Mogul Press also firmly believes in the power of the press in the digital space and says the dynamics of a relationship between customers and businesses have changed; people now run thorough research about an enterprise they interact with, and that is what makes a 'robust online presence' a need of the minute.

"Effective public relations is the key to building a powerful and recognizable personal brand in 2022. Mogul Press has the power to generate strategic media coverage for its clients to help them share their stories with the world," says the founder, Nabeel Ahmad.

He further added that authenticity and consistency are the core principles of Mogul Press and that they have, so far, worked efficiently to 'create exciting angles' that have allowed clients to tell their stories most naturally.

Founded in 2019, the firm has served more than 1000 top entrepreneurs, influencers and established businesses and has a track record of publishing 1000's of articles for its clients on numerous world-renowned and top-tier publications. Additionally, the company expects a significant boost in revenue after its recent move to expand its PR operations beyond the United States and the United Kingdom.

Contact Info

Mogul Press LLC

info@mogulpress.com

