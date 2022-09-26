Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - iMining Technologies (TSXV: IMIN) (FSE: P1A) ("iMining" or the "Company"), a publicly-traded company that invests in blockchain technology and Web3.0 ecosystem, today announces that its Chairman and CEO, Khurram Shroff and Saleem Moosa, CFO of iMining will be attending the 22nd Investment Conference hosted by CM-Equity AG in Munich, Germany.

"I am happy to welcome Khurram and Saleem from iMining Technologies Inc. to Munich, Germany. They will be attending CM-Equity's 22nd Investment Conference for Buy-side Investors on Sept 28th, 2022," said Michael Kott, CEO of CM-Equity AG. "The conference is focusing on highlighting megatrends that are influencing our daily lives currently or may impact our lives in the future. Metaverse and reducing the carbon footprint in BTC mining are just examples of these trends and are in the heart of IMIN Business Operations," added Mr. Kott.

"We are extremely excited to participate in the Investment Conference being organized by CM-Equity AG. iMining has a strong shareholder investment group based in Europe and we are looking forward to speaking with our existing investor base and develop new relationships while in Munich," said Mr. Khurram Shroff. "I have had the good fortune of being introduced to Michael and he is a thought leader in both, the Equity and the Blockchain space. I really appreciate the support he has provided iMining and the senior management team," added Mr. Shroff.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining is a publicly listed Web3.0 technology company developing technology for Crypto Mining, Decentralized Finance ("DeFi") and Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFT"). iMining also owns BitBit Financial Inc., an ATM Network and crypto OTC Trading Platform for individual and institutions.

iMining investments are directly linked to the Bitcoin Mining, Crypto Trading, Decentralized Finance ("DeFI") and Metaverse Non-Fungible Tokens ("NFTs"). With diverse blockchain investment and infrastructure solutions, iMining looks to be a leader in accelerating the growth of Web3.0 for the enterprise market. The Company's operations include secure and sustainable cryptocurrency payments, staking, mining and digital asset investment designed for the scale and compliance requirements of institutional clients. iMining is committed to building strong global blockchain ecosystems and supporting inclusive access to digital tools and technologies.

