TISSIUM Appoints Sara Toyloy as Independent Board Member

PARIS, FRANCE and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / TISSIUM, a privately-owned medtech company developing biomorphic programmable polymers for tissue reconstruction, announced today it has appointed Sara Toyloy as its fourth independent member of the Board of Directors.

Ms. Toyloy has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry. In 2020, she founded Fabrica Consulting LLC, a medical device consulting firm providing global regulatory and clinical trial strategies, where she currently serves as president.

Prior to this, she was at Elixir Medical Corporation for nearly 12 years, where she held several executive positions including President of New Therapies and Chief Regulatory Officer and Executive Vice President of Regulatory, Clinical and Quality.

She also served as Executive Vice President of Biosensors International Group, and Vice President of Regulatory and Clinical Affairs at Medtronic Vascular.

Ms. Toyloy began her career at Guidant Corporation (acquired by Boston Scientific in 2006) where she held several key roles, ultimately serving as Guidant's Director of Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Research.

She also serves as a member of the board of directors of Shockwave Medical and she is a member of the California Community College Honor Scholarship Society.

Ms. Toyloy earned a B.S. Degree in Biological Sciences from California State University Hayward.

The arrival of Ms. Toyloy to TISSIUM's Board of Directors comes at a time of growth as TISSIUM continues to expand its platform and reach major regulatory milestones. Ms. Toyloy will be the second woman to be appointed to TISSIUM's Board of Directors.

Christophe Bancel, CEO of TISSIUM, said: "We are excited to have a new member with such considerable experience in medtech joining the board at TISSIUM at such a key moment for the company. Sara's experience and deep knowledge of healthcare regulations will be an invaluable asset as we advance the company toward commercialization."

Ms. Toyloy added: "I am honored to join the TISSIUM Board of Directors. I look forward to helping TISSIUM continue the important work of transforming the lives of patients in need of better tissue reconstruction across multiple clinical indications and revolutionize the medtech industry."

About TISSIUM

TISSIUM, a privately-owned MedTech company based in Paris, France and Boston, USA, is dedicated to the development and commercialization of products derived from its unique biopolymer platform. The company's products will address multiple unmet clinical needs, including atraumatic tissue repair and reconstruction.

TISSIUM is developing a portfolio of products that leverage its proprietary family of fully biosynthetic, biomorphic, and programmable polymers, which are the foundation of the company's technology platform. Currently, the Company has a pipeline of seven products across three verticals, including sutureless nerve repair, hernia repair and cardiovascular sealants. Each product is designed to enhance the tissue reconstruction process in a unique way. In addition, the company develops complementary delivery and activation devices for enhanced performance and usability of its products.

TISSIUM's technology is based on world-class research and intellectual property from the laboratories of Professor Robert Langer (MIT) and Professor Jeffrey M. Karp (Brigham and Women's Hospital), who co- founded the company in 2013.

