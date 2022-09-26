Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - The renowned Web3 entertainment company, X World Games, has been hard at work in the past few months creating their newest project venture with SocialFi and Engage to Earn principals.

DREAM IDOLS

Dream Idols: Fantasia will be crypto's first ever metaverse idol group to be launched and built on the BNB Chain. The BNB Chain is a blockchain developed by the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

The group features four virtual idols that will have their personas and performances showcased by real actresses. The Dream Idols have recently garnered attention in various crypto communities after X World Games revealed their first Idol, Andal.

Now, the X World Games is revealing their ambitious roadmap and how they plan to make this SocialFi/Engage to Earn venture a hot new project in the cryptocurrency and entertainment industry.

Dream Idols Fan Economy

As with all SocialFi projects, the X World Games team wanted to create a dynamic way to reward their community for their commitment to the Dream Idols project. The X World Games team is introducing "Engage-to-Earn", a fan economy allowing users to earn crypto assets through regular engagement with the Dream Idols.

Users can participate by using Fan NFTs, called Genesis Producers, Super Fans, and Casual Fans NFTs. To create the most diverse community possible, the X World Games team wanted to provide equal opportunities to participate for all levels of commitment.

The Dream Idols fan economy will also introduce two new crypto assets, JOY and DREAM. These assets will be crucial in how fans can support their favourite idols as they will be the main determining factor in ranking their popularity.

More details on the Fan Economy system will be revealed throughout October 2022.

Genesis Producer Invitations & App Reveal

Around the beginning of October, the X World Games team will also be revealing the official Web portal for desktop users on their website - Dreamidols.Fans, with IOS and Android app launches to follow.

The site portal will act as the central hub for Dream Idol fanatics, allowing users to participate in the fan economy, watch live idol streams, and converse with fellow supporters.

Also, during the beginning of October, top-tier community members and partners will receive an exclusive invitation to become a Genesis Producer. Genesis Producers are the ecosystem's highest tier of fans and will be granted the unique responsibility and privilege of creating fan clubs to support their favourite idols.

Dream Idols Origins: First Look

Towards the end of October, the fans will have their first chance to participate and engage with their favourite Idols during public live streaming events. Andal will be the first idol introduced and begin live streaming to the community, followed by the rest of the Dream Idol girls.

Fans will also get to read about the origins of Andal, Betty, Catherine and Luceo before they became Dream Idols. Events, sneak peeks at the Dream Idol's music, personalities, and more will be slowly introduced to invite the fans into the Dream Idol world.

Building the Future of SocialFi

X World Games CGO and Co-Founder Edwin Liu has this to say about the future of the crypto industry and Dream Idols,

"Despite recent market sentiments, I believe that Dream Idols will be the light at the end of this very dark tunnel. XWG puts a lot of effort into ensuring that every part of this project is not only rewarding for our users but just fun in terms of entertainment as well! We're excited to see how the community will engage with this project as we have so much more in the works for the future of Dream Idols."

The Dream Idols project will be making huge strides starting in October 2022. Not only has X World Games launched Dream Idols, but the ecosystem has integrated a third-party-produced game called, Hero Card. With the rapid growth of their gaming catalogue alongside this new industry venture, X World Games has labeled themselves as "an entertainment and media conglomerate" in the cryptocurrency industry.

FANTASIA

About Dream Idols

Dream Idols: Fantasia is crypto's first virtual idol group consisting of four themed versions of NFT hero characters from the popular P2E video game Dream Card incorporated with SocialFi fan economics- developed by X World Games.

X WORLD GAMES

About X World Games

Founded in 2018, X World Games ("XWG") aims to build the next-gen decentralized gaming metaverse.

X World Games' vision is to build a diversified gaming ecosystem that connects traditional gamers with the blockchain world and invites more game developers into the crypto space by creating and providing the underlying blockchain framework. With its gaming innovation, crypto game - Dream Card & Hero Card, Metaverse entertainment - Dream Idols, NFT Marketplace and DeFi Pool, X World Games now serves over 2 million registered gamers. It has quickly become the fastest-growing crypto gaming platform in the ecosystem. X World Games is headquartered in Singapore with a 100+ dynamic team located worldwide.

