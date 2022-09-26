Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - General Copper Gold Corp. (CSE: GGLD) (OTCQB: GNRGF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced diamond drilling on its Topley Richfield property (the "Property"), located approximately 100 km southeast of Smithers, British Columbia in the Omineca Mining Division. The Property's location near the Township of Topley allows for year-round access for heavy equipment via the Granisle Highway off the Yellowhead Highway.

General Copper Gold has selected the drill targets on the basis of the deep seeing induced polarization ("IP") survey program completed and processed in 2021, undertaken in order to identify additional Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn mineralization. The survey identified three high priority targets, all of which will be explored and evaluated for the first time.

Modelling of target one indicates that it lies on strike to the Topley shaft mineralization. Target two is a conductive feature west of the shaft that is unexplained and may relate to a large circular body. Target three is a linear anomaly southwest of shaft that has never been drill tested. Each target will be tested by 2-3 diamond drill hole determined on the initial visual results. Samples for assay will be taken of prospective mineralization. This initial phase of the program is expected to be 2000 metres.

There has been significant historical, intermittent exploration of the Property, going back to 1927 with evaluation done from 1979 to 1987. One historical 410 kg sample from 1941 yielded recovered grades of 22.29 g/t Au, 913 g/t Ag, 4.6% Cu, 3.2% Pb and 5.5% Zn when analyzed at the Provincial Government plant in Prince Rupert. Various geochemical and geophysical surveys and limited drilling programs were completed between 1967 and 1975. A Vancouver-based junior company acquired the Property in 1979 and worked on it until 1988. Results of detailed underground sampling (B.C. Ministry of Energy and Mines Property File) indicate a number of areas with significant gold-silver values.

Michelle Gahagan, President, stated: "It is clear that there are several zones worthy of immediate investigation, and we are excited to continue to explore the rich history and potential of the property. We are confident that the data we have to work with will greatly assist in what is a very encouraging project."

Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

For further information, please contact:

General Copper Gold Corp.

Michelle Gahagan, President

T: (604) 639-4460

E: mgahagan@intrepidfinancial.co.uk

