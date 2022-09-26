Leading solar researchers from around the world are meeting for the first time in four years in Milan, Italy, for the 8th World Conference on Photovoltaic Energy Conversion (WCPEC-8). The first morning has seen prestigious awards bestowed on two scientific leaders and inspirational discussions as to how the "second terawatt" of solar can be installed globally in just a handful of years.The first terawatt of solar PV installed globally took some 70 years to achieve, while the second will likely take only three. This was the observation made by Pierre Verlinden, the former chief scientist at Trina ...

