San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - In a bid to empower parents with the right strategies and tools for the tough but rewarding job called parenting, renowned Family Advocate and founder of the Kahlon Family Services School, Vanessa Kahlon has launched a new book titled How To Do Parenting With Confidence. The book which was released recently is one of the latest efforts by Kahlon to help parents deal with the complexities of parenthood by teaching openness, confidence and flexibility.





The book, which is divided into different sections comprising more than 40 guides, comes as another bold statement on the heels of her years of outstanding work in the areas of parenting, child development, and education. Drawing on her experience as a child development specialist and educationist, she has put out a truly practical guide that touches on the core, reflects the ups and downs, and offers an honest guide on ways to navigate the never-ending journey of parenthood.

The book underscores the importance of confidence and trust, touching on the need for parents to be open to the many things they can learn from their unique children. "No two children are alike", she writes. "What works for the Burtons, Charltons, or Johnsons may not work for you. So, it's important to keep an open mind, be open to learning, and be flexible enough to try a different approach when one is not working", she adds.

Kahlon harps on the idea that the only consistent attribute to successful parenting is learning. This involves learning from one another, learning from challenges, and resisting the pressure of trying to get it right at all times. In How To Do Parenting With Confidence, parents are reminded that there is no magic wand or one-size-fits-all approach to parenting, but that only by opening up to the actions and attitudes of their children can they become better parents.

Specific steps to dealing with picky eaters, tantrums, and sleep deprivation, as well as other challenging issues, derived from real-life examples and expert advice, are provided in this thought-provoking, transformative and practical book. The author says the goal is to help parents see challenging situations as opportunities to connect with their children and attain healthy relationships.

Kahlon writes with empathy and transparency as she connects with other parents using personal stories and anecdotes, showing how to understand children's temperaments, set limits, teach socio-emotional skills, and show practical ways to deal with children of all age categories. She shows her consistency following the success of her wide-acclaimed book, Shut Up & Parent which sought to help parents manage behavioural struggles.

The new book, How To Do Parenting With Confidence takes a more practical approach to show parents how to have honest and progressive conversations with their children. It is available on amazon, kindle, and her website.

