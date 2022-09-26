e2log and Wipro Discuss How Technology Accelerates Logistics Engines That Drive Global Supply Chains at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022 EMEA

e2log Founder and CEO, Adolph Colaco, and Wipro Associate Vice President & Global Head, Supply Chain Practice, Sanil Mahajan, to co-present on how composable supply chains of the future will be powered by technologies that enable end-to-end orchestration of international logistics.

HOUSTON, Sept. 26, 2022Founder & CEO, Adolph Colaco, and WiproAssociate Vice President & Global Head, Supply Chain Practice, Sanil Mahajan, will co-present, "How Technology Accelerates Logistics Engines That Drive Global Supply Chains" at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo 2022, in London on September 29.

"International logistics is the tail that wags the global supply chain dog. Point solutions like visibility and booking platforms or even traditional TMS don't adequately handle the complexity and challenges of international logistics. Platforms that enable end-to-end orchestration will streamline international logistics and unlock value for global supply chains," said Colaco.

"We are excited to be collaborating with e2log to provide technology-enabled solutions, integrated with Wipro's extensive Supply Chain operational capabilities, that allow international logisticians to reduce their reliance on time-consuming manual work across fragmented systems. It will transform their function into one that's more data-driven and strategic," said Mahajan.

Colaco and Mahajan will provide behind-the-scenes insight into the value that an orchestrated end-to-end international logistics model provides, coupled with exclusive insight into the outcomes that can be achieved.

Learn more about orchestrating end-to-end international logistics while attending the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo. Visit us at booth #312.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo delivers the must-have insights, strategies and frameworks for CSCOs and supply chain leaders to drive impact within their organizations. Supply chain leaders will gather to gain a strategic view of the trends disrupting their business and the insights and frameworks they can use to prepare for disruption, enable digital transformation and build sustainability as a competitive advantage. GARTNER and SUPPLY CHAIN SYMPOSIUM/XPO are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About e2log

e2log is an end-to-end orchestration platform for international logistics. Developed to streamline the shipping of complex international cargo, e2log provides logisticians the power to increase operational efficiency with tools like a freight booking engine, a global TMS, and digital control towers. Gain a single view of international shipments across different activities, analyze and improve service provider performance, reduce administration and make better decisions. Plan, execute, and deliver complex projects on time while gaining the insight you've always wanted with intuitive dashboards built on reliable data, including the power to track scope 3 emissions globally.

www.e2log.com

Contact Information:

Zoe Gaylard

Director, Global Marketing

zoe.gaylard@e2log.com



Related Images











Image 1: e2log logo





e2log logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment