Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2022) - SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides immutable data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that on September 22, 2022, the Company entered into a technology integration Pilot Agreement (the "Agreement" or the "TIA") with a view to integrate its Q by SoLVBL cybersecurity technology throughout one of the UK's leading distributors of CBD infused health and wellness products, the Healthy Habit Limited (the "Healthy Habit", operating under SurePure, "surepure.co.uk" and NewU "new-u.co.uk" labels).

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO SoLVBL commented "we are pleased to announce our highly anticipated first roll out of the Q by SoLVBL technology. The integration of Q by SoLVBL into Healthy Habit's customer management system and e-commerce platform will showcase our leading-edge cyber security technology. The team at Healthy Habit have been working diligently with our team to understand the need to protect their customer data and for SoLVBL to provide them with a seal of security in their competitive marketplace. We look forward to expanding our footprint in the healthcare vertical, and now markets in Europe - that have been brought to us by our partners at Darkhorse. Having recently announced a potential transaction with Darkhorse, the team there has immediately started to introduce the Q product to their eco systems in Europe and North America, and we look forward to pursuing further sales opportunities with them."

James McNichol of The Healthy Habit commented "As a leading online retailer of both CBD infused and non-CBD health and wellness products, we are constantly looking to offer our consumers innovative approaches and technologies. It is clear that enhanced digital security is one of the innovations needed, specifically with regard to our consumers' personal data, so that they can feel more safe and secure when shopping online. After speaking with SoLVBL, we learned that while there is no online retail platform that can be 100% secure from a data breach, the Q software is able to securely encrypt data and can detect any breach. We have made the clear and simple decision to integrate the Q by SoLVBL cybersecurity software across our ecosystem. Especially now, as our group transitions from the private sector into the Public Marketplace, we can now operate our business with the added comfort that should we ever have a cyber or ransomware attack our systems and customer data is without doubt securely protected."

About The Healthy Habit Limited

The Healthy Habit & Its Group of Companies are committed to improving your health and lifestyle. We operate a "B2B" and digital shop front "DTC" business offering our customers a CBD and non-CBD infused range of premium health and wellness products, both online and instore. Whether it's muscle pain, tiredness or sensitive skin, we aim to enhance your quality of life. Making sure you have confidence in your body is a key focus for us and we are here to help you achieve transformative results. The company offers its consumer base access to purchase a wide range of CBD infused products including CBD oil drops; skin care and edibles, in addition our Non-CBD range includes specialty formulated vitamin patches; premium skin creams and muscle balms. For details, please visit surepure.co.uk or new-u.co.uk.

SoLVBL is an innovative cybersecurity and data authentication company. The Company's mission is to empower, better, faster decisions by developing a universal standard for establishing digital record authenticity. Q by SoLVBL, is a proprietary technology platform of the Company, designed to be easy to use and adopt, economically priced and provide digital record authentication at very high speed. Q by SoLVBL allows organizations to establish trust in their data. The Company is currently pursuing the following verticals: chain of custody for digital evidence; including, NG-911, data used in the financial sector, medical applications and critical IoT infrastructures.

For Further Information, Contact:

Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO

100 King Street West, Suite 5700

Toronto, ON, M5X 1C7

E: kaiser.akbar@SoLVBL.com

