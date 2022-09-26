Gravity Game Link is excited to announce the official Global Launch of the first Ragnarok Online IP Play To Earn game. Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT will be available to play globally on 22 September 2022 at 13.00 (GMT+7) on Android and iOS platforms in more than 170 countries (Excluding some regions such as China, Korea, and Japan). The game will be launched as a Free-To-Play and Play-To-Earn mobile game which is also supported in 11 different languages pack.

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Global Launch (Graphic: Business Wire)

"Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is one of the latest Ragnarok Online game sequels which can be enjoyed by RO Fans across the world on a mobile platform. We provide a new experience of playing a Ragnarok Online MMORPG featuring a-maze-ing challenging labyrinth dungeons which contains memorable stages and notable monsters from the Ragnarok Online world." said Andi Suryanto, President of Gravity Game Link.

"Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT enriched with blockchain technology which supported by INNO Platform, which also makes it as the first official Ragnarok Online Play-To-Earn game in the world." continued Andi Suryanto, President of Gravity Game Link.

Gravity Game Link had earlier announced that Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT Global has surpassed more than 300 thousand Pre-Registrations on Android. Users who are pre-registered for the game can win exclusive benefits, such as various consumable items and 2,000 ONBUFF Points. Pre-registrations had originally begun on 01 September 2022, the same time when Gravity Game Link formally announced the global launch.

About Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT

Ragnarok Labyrinth NFT is a 'Time-Effective' MMORPG mobile game genre, featuring maze dungeons that contains memorable stages and monsters from the Ragnarok Online world. Integrated with blockchain technology via ONBUFF Points, which can be exchanged through the INNO Platform (https://onbuff.com). We aim to provide "a-maze-ing" game experiences, and reward players with digital financial assets which can be obtained with every minute of play.

Publisher: Gravity Game Link

Developer: Gravity

Genre: MMORPG

Platform: Mobile Game [Android IOS]

Website: https://labyrinthnft.gnjoy.id

Google Play Store: https://rolabyrinthnft.onelink.me/QLCF/prfeed

Apple App Store: https://rolabyrinthnftios.onelink.me/UZZx/prfeed

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLabyrinthofRagnarok

Twitter: https://twitter.com/rolabyrinthnft

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gravity.gamelink/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/GravityGameLink-Indonesia

