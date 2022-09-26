DJ Superdry plc: BLR-Block listing Interim Review*

SuperdryPlc

Block listing Interim Review

26 September 2022

Name of Applicant Superdry plc A. Superdry Performance Share Plan Superdry Share Save Scheme Name of Schemes B. Superdry Share Option Plan Superdry Share Incentive Plan Period of Return 08/04/2022 to 23/09/2022 A. 932,835 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: B. 407,601 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of A. Nil the last return (if any increase has been applied for): B. Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see A. 10,016 LR3.5.7G): B. 28,356 A. 922,819 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: B. 379,245 Ruth Daniels General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 1242 578376

