Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Files S-1 Registration Statement With The SEC

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTCPINK:MLFB) announced today that it has filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its previously announced Common Stock Purchase Agreements with Janbella Group LLC, and Alumni Capital LP, for $2,500,000 each, or a total of $5,000,000.

CEO Frank Murtha stated that "The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") will review, upon their approval and declaring the S-1 effective, MLFB will have access to the capital necessary to retire certain debts and obligations, as well as provide necessary working capital to thoroughly prepare for its full Spring 2023 season. Our staff is already working on our plans for 2023 in both our existing cities, and those new markets we intend to enter next Spring. These purchase agreements are further indications of the investor support we spoke of when we had to suspend our training camp in late July, 2022. Further announcements regarding our 2023 plan will follow, but we are quite satisfied by this first significant step and will await the SEC's review of our filing."

Contacts:

Frank Murtha, CEO

F.murtha@mlfb.com

Martin Ryan, IR

martin@emerginggrowthservices.com

(952) 653-1888

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.

