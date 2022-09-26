Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Nach Ad-hoc eine ganz große Wette!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.09.2022 | 15:32
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Major League Football, Inc.: MLFB Files S-1 Registration Statement With The SEC

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTCPINK:MLFB) announced today that it has filed a Form S-1 Registration Statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with its previously announced Common Stock Purchase Agreements with Janbella Group LLC, and Alumni Capital LP, for $2,500,000 each, or a total of $5,000,000.

CEO Frank Murtha stated that "The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") will review, upon their approval and declaring the S-1 effective, MLFB will have access to the capital necessary to retire certain debts and obligations, as well as provide necessary working capital to thoroughly prepare for its full Spring 2023 season. Our staff is already working on our plans for 2023 in both our existing cities, and those new markets we intend to enter next Spring. These purchase agreements are further indications of the investor support we spoke of when we had to suspend our training camp in late July, 2022. Further announcements regarding our 2023 plan will follow, but we are quite satisfied by this first significant step and will await the SEC's review of our filing."

Contacts:

Frank Murtha, CEO
F.murtha@mlfb.com
Martin Ryan, IR
martin@emerginggrowthservices.com
(952) 653-1888

SOURCE: Major League Football, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716921/MLFB-Files-S-1-Registration-Statement-With-The-SEC

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.