AGS Health Launches Artificial Intelligence Platform for End-to-End Revenue Cycle Management

Built on industry-leading AI technologies, the AGS AI Platform delivers seamless integration and robust process automations to alleviate labor shortages and allow flexible, scalable growth.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / September 26, 2022 / AGS Health, a leading revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions provider and strategic growth partner to some of the largest healthcare systems in the U.S., announces the launch of the AGS AI Platform, a connected solution that blends artificial intelligence (AI) and automation with award-winning human-in-the-loop services and expert support to maximize revenue cycle performance.

Industry-wide, health systems are being stretched as they face chronic and worsening labor shortages while attempting to address higher denial rates and an onslaught of audits. Shrinking margins limit organizations' ability to reinvest in care delivery. In this time of high turnover, the AGS AI Platform helps to reduce stress, prevent burnout, and improve job satisfaction by offering the ability to automate high-volume repetitive tasks, allowing skilled staff to focus on more complex tasks.

"AGS Health is excited to deliver this platform as a lifeline to provider organizations in challenging times," says Patrice Wolfe, CEO of AGS Health. "With our industry expertise, AI-enhanced technology, and specialized services, AGS Health is helping healthcare organizations achieve the financial freedom necessary to invest in the latest healthcare innovations and deliver high-quality care to their communities."

The platform allows healthcare organizations to gain enhanced visibility into day-to-day operations and the overall performance of the revenue cycle, including intelligent worklists, productivity reports, customizable dashboards, root cause analyses, and executive reporting. Performance trends and predictive analytics help to prevent bottlenecks, reduce denials, and mitigate revenue leakage.

The cloud-based technology can be deployed in only a matter of weeks - not months - to help expedite operational and financial stability while freeing up valuable internal resources. The end-to-end RCM platform provides a full suite of revenue cycle solutions that can be configured to meet the unique needs of any organization. Capable of integrating with any EHR, clearinghouse, or practice management system, the solution includes modules for:

Revenue cycle automation: Discover new A/R insights through advanced reporting and predictive analytics, optimize billing and collections processes, prevent denials, and automate tedious, time-consuming tasks.

Discover new A/R insights through advanced reporting and predictive analytics, optimize billing and collections processes, prevent denials, and automate tedious, time-consuming tasks. Computer-assisted coding (CAC): Increase coder productivity while reducing denials, missed charges, and low-risk scores by facilitating faster decision-making.

Increase coder productivity while reducing denials, missed charges, and low-risk scores by facilitating faster decision-making. Computer-assisted professional coding (CAPC): Simplify critical outpatient coding practices with improved coding quality and actionable insights.

Simplify critical outpatient coding practices with improved coding quality and actionable insights. Clinical documentation improvement (CDI): Automate the review of clinical documentation and queries without using a single spreadsheet.

Automate the review of clinical documentation and queries without using a single spreadsheet. Coding and compliance auditing: Streamline proactive and retroactive auditing processes to ensure the right diagnosis and charge codes are being used.

"Through the use of robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning (ML), natural language processing and understanding (NLP/NLU), and more, the AGS AI Platform provides a paradigm shift in terms of productivity and process optimization. And in portions of the revenue cycle not well suited for automation, we supplement with services led by highly trained and college-educated RCM experts," says Thomas Thatapudi, CIO of AGS Health. "We like to call this 'AI with a human touch.'"

This streamlined offering has demonstrated the ability to drive improvements by bringing data standardization and collaboration to previously disparate processes and systems throughout the revenue cycle and transforming clinical data into opportunities for quality, compliance, and revenue improvement. For more information, visit www.agshealth.com/ai-platform.

About AGS Health

AGS Health is more than a revenue cycle management company-we're a strategic partner for growth. With expert services complemented by AI-enabled technologies and high-touch support, AGS Health is the premier revenue cycle partner for leading health systems, physician groups, and academic medical centers in the U.S. With expert insight into modern revenue cycle practices, the company pairs cutting-edge technology with college-educated, trained RCM experts to help clients achieve a high-performance revenue cycle to optimize workflows, maintain compliance, and prevent revenue leakage. AGS Health employs more than 11,000 team members globally and partners with more than 100 clients across a variety of care settings, specialties, and billing systems.

